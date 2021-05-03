Barbara Jean Raines, 84 of Newport, went to be home with the Lord Friday, April 30, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Hobert and Ruby Blazer, husbands George M. Green and Kenneth Raines, and her sons Wayne and Steve Green. Barbara is survived by her daughter Susan (Jeff) Evans and sons George (DoDi) Green and Ricky Green.
She is also survived by a special daughter-in-law (second daughter) Linda Ellison and special sister-in-law Thelma Shelton.
She is survived by her sisters Linda (Bobby) Blair, Marie Williamson, brothers Jimmie Blazer and Franklin (Ruby) Blazer, grandchildren Todd Green, Tammy Wise, Jason Green, Angela (Tim) Patterson, Allen (Amy) Green, and Kristin Evans, 12 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She had a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends along with special hairdresser Brenda Strange.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service followed at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Jerry Raines officiated.
Entombment was held at 11 a.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 in Resthaven Memorial Mausoleum.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to the wonderful ER Staff at Tennova Newport and the ICU Staff at Tennova Turkey Creek.
We cannot thank you enough for urgency and care.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the employees of Evans Used Cars and Towing. Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.