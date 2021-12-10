Glenn ‘Bill’ Chambers, Jr.

Glenn “Bill” Chambers born July 19, 1943 died December 1, 2021.
The Glory Bells of Heaven rang with great joy as Bill Chambers entered the Gates of Pearl into his eternal reward December 1, met by his Heavenly Father and his precious sons Robert and Richard.
Bill attended CCHS and the University of Tennessee, he had just attended his 60th reunion of CCHS with his wonderful classmates.
Bill traveled many years for Wallace Hardware and during this time he became acquainted with Wayne Blalock.
Bill later joined Wayne and thought of him as a “brother.”
Bill loved his workplace and considered each one as family, especially Wayne’s children, Sherry, Mira and Michael.
Bill was preceded in death by his precious sons Robert Glenn Chambers and James Richard Chambers, parents Glenn, Sr., and Eloise Chambers, his beloved mother in law Dolly Harville and special cousins Brenda Chambers Ellison and Sue Carty Collins.
He is survived by the love of his life, wife Beverly Harville Chambers, beloved grandchildren Alex Chambers of Miami, Florida, Arin Chambers of Nashville, TN, brother Ronnie Chambers (Mary) and their families of Newport, TN., special cousins Robin Benedict, Johnny Mayo, and their families of New Orleans, LA., Linda and Bud Dawson of Bybee, TN., special friends Ricky and Ronald Huskey and families of Sevierville, TN., and someone Bill considered a third son, Huston Fancher and also a host of friends too numerous to mention and “Dixie” his special feline friend.
Bill loved his church family, First United Methodist of Newport.
Bill will be remembered for his full delight in life and everything it has to offer.
He loved his family, neighborhood, co-workers and friends and especially the gatherings on the porch.
He will be missed by many.
Memorial gifts may be sent to First United Methodist Church.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home in Newport, TN.