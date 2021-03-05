Carolyn A. Ball Bartles, age 52, of Gatlinburg.
She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Arnold Ball.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil Bartles, mother, Dean (Raymond) Southerland, sisters, Lisa (John) Preston, Amy (Andy) Austin, brothers, Steven Ball and Lawrence Ball, special nieces and nephews, Kevin (Malorie) Gregg, Taylor Gregg (Daniel Shults), Alexa Austin, Damien Courtney, Paige (Justin) Stokely and Hayley Preston, great-niece and great-nephews, Hunter and Weston Shults, Elijah Gregg, Bentley Derrick, Ryleigh and DJ Stokely, also other family and friends,
Family and friends dropped by Manes Funeral Home from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 to sign the guest register.
Graveside services will be held noon Saturday, March 6, 2021 in Union Cemetery, Ken Jenkins conducting service.
The family request that everyone please practice safe social distancing and please wear a face mask.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.