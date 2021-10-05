Shirley Ann McSween Ball, age 87, passed away Saturday morning, October 2, 2021 at Newport Medical Center.
She was born on June 5, 1934 in Cocke County, Tennessee, an only child of Victor S. and Waletha McSween.
Shirley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Virgil Ball and son, Gary L. Ball.
She lived a full life as a mother, homemaker, textile worker and postal worker. She was a devoted member of First Christian Church of Newport.
She enjoyed working in her flower garden, arts, crafts, knitting, shopping and spending time with her family and friends.
She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed going to the Newport Library.
Shirley is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Gordon Ball (Gina) of Nashville, Tennessee, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind many friends who will sadly miss her.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Union Cemetery, 420 Mineral Street, Newport, with Minister Martin Stump officiating.
Please practice safe social distancing and mask are recommended.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift to the American Heart Association www.heart.org.
Family and friends may sign the guests register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.