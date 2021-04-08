James Kenneth Porter, age 86 of Newport, passed away on Monday April 5, 2021 at his home in Newport.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet R. Porter, daughter Janie C, Porter, son James Kenneth Porter, Jr, and Paula King, grandchildren James Kenneth (Trey) Porter, Katie Porter Fischer and her husband Michael also Kathy L. Porter mother of the grandchildren also several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice especially Sydney and Carla.
Private family graveside services will be in Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice in Mr. Porter’s memory.
Family and friends may sign the guest register at Manes Funeral Home or online at:www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.