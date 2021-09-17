Beverly Ediss, 72, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021 at her home under the care of hospice and her family.
Born in Newport, TN to the late Joseph Price Lovell and Junella Holt Lovell, she was the wife of the late Benjamin N. Ediss. Beverly had been a resident of Vineland for the past 50 years and before that she had lived in Upper Deerfield Twp.
She had been currently employed in the Billing Department at Inspira Medical Center in Bridgeton since 1987.
Beverly loved animals of all kinds and especially enjoyed bird watching. In her free time, she loved gardening at her home.
She is survived by; two children, Mark B. Ediss of GA and Brandi Ediss of MA; two step-children, Brett Ediss of TX and Cheri Lynn Ediss of Atlantic City; two siblings, Judith Gribble of TN and Julius Lovell of Vineland. Besides her husband, Benjamin, she was preceded in death by; her brother, Lloyd Lovell and her sister, Molly Lovell-O’Neil.
Memorial services were held at the Padgett Funeral Home, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfeild Twp., NJ, on Friday, September 3 at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Beverly’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.
Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.