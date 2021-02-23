David Dellinger, age 68 of Del Rio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 20, 2021 with his loving wife of 23 years, Donna, standing by his side.
He was born in Newport, TN on August 20, 1952 to the late Oliver and Jewell Dellinger.
He was a great man of God who never met a stranger and was always ready to help others.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Amanda McGraw Robinson (Johnny) of Del Rio and Crystal McGraw of Newport, sister Betty Dellinger of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, sister-in-law Jan Dellinger of Del Rio, nephews Scott Dellinger (Ginny) of Georgetown, Kentucky and Jeff Dellinger (Brandy) of Parrottsville, uncles Buck Williams (Nancy) of Cape Gerado, Missouri and Rae Williams (Jenny) of Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, and cousins Randy Gerwing (Joann) of Freeland, Maryland. He is also survived by three grandchildren whom he adored as well as many relatives and friends.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Newport Medical Center and Staff.
Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Sand Hill Church of God, 1000 Old Fifteen Road, Del Rio, TN 37727 with Rev. Darrell Fine officiating.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.