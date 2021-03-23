Travis E. Cogburn, age 42, of Parrottsville passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 in Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father Ricky Cogburn and mother Donna Ellison; grandparents Margaret Valentine and Mary Cogburn; aunt Jewel Rolen.
He is survived by his companion Jodi Kay Johnson of Parrottsville, sister Stephanie Cogburn Galloni of Newport, grandfather Wayne Valentine of Newport, stepfather Roger Ellison of Newport, step children Alexandria , Zachary, and Quintin Yonkin, step sister Jamie Ellison, aunts Karen France, Sharon Pack, JoAnn France all of Newport, niece Avery Young.
Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ben Watts officiating.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Per CDC please follow safe social distancing and masks are highly recommended
