Mr. Michael Lee Webb, age 53, of Cosby, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Parkwest Medical Center.
He was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Webb; grandparents Alex and Matilda Webb, Hugh and Teen Fowler; brother Jamie Webb and nephew Josh Coleman.
Survivors include his mother Ima F. Webb; sister Tina Roderick; brother Tracy (Jennifer) Webb all of Cosby; sister-in-law Elaine Boggs of Dandridge; nephews Ethan Webb and Levi Webb both of Cosby, Zachary Webb of Dandridge and nieces Rebecca Denkenberger and Aelyn Denkenberger both of Dandridge. Additional survivors include several cousins and friends.
Family and friends will meet at 3:15 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 at Waters Large Cemetery for the 3:30 p.m. graveside with Pastor Randall Freeman officiating.
