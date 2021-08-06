Ruby Pearl Calfee, age 99, of Morristown, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
She attended White Pine Church of God until her health failed.
She was passionate about her faith and family.
Her hobbies included cooking and gardening.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ruel Calfee, parents, Ben and Selma Calfee, brothers, Allen, Bruce, and Dale Calfee, granddaughter Paula Calfee.
She is survived by her sons, Wilford (Janice) Calfee of Morristown, Philip (Sheri) Calfee of Newport, grandsons, Michael (Raquel) Calfee of Malaga, Spain, Shane Calfee of Knoxville, great-grandsons Alex and Gabriel Calfee of Malaga, Spain.
Graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 7, 2021 in the New Home Cemetery with Rev. Marty Turner officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to New Home Cemetery Fund.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.