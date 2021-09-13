Kern L. Dudley, age 52 of Morristown, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021.
Kern was a wonderful husband and caring ‘doggy’ dad. He was a strong believer in saving a dog if possible.
He had a passion for music. His guitars were his treasures, and each were special to him.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles and enjoyed Mother Nature’s beauty on his rides.
Kern was preceded in death by his father, Delmar Dudley, Naval Seaman E3, and stepfather, David Morrison.
He is survived by his wife, Marlo (Masengill) Dudley, mother, Sheryll Morrison; his brother, Darryll Dudley, wife, Jennifer Dudley, and children, Joshua, Isabelle, and Katherine; his stepbrothers, David (Beech) Morrison and wife Andrea, Russell Morrison and wife Cindy; his stepsisters, Christine and Rosanne; and last, but never least, his baby girl, Rosie Posie.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Greeneville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 710 Asheville Hwy, Greeneville, Tn 37743 (423-638-5014).
Friends are welcome from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and services will begin at 7 p.m. Family, please arrive around 5 p.m. for a small dinner provided by the church.
Kern loved to laugh and remember good times. Please keep and bring happy thoughts and memories to share. He is at peace and not in pain.
Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home.