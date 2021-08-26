Gene “Chief” Morefield, age 86 of Newport, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
In addition to working at Stokely VanCamp, he was also an avid bluegrass musician, and wrestled professionally as “Chief Thundercloud” for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oatis & Flora Morefield; daughters, Donna Evans & Debbie Hannah; grandson, Johnathan Hensley; and sisters, Martha Gossett, Christine Byrd, & Susan Lamb.
He is survived by his daughter, Denese (Jimmy) Mooneyham; granddaughter, Kristy Evans; great-granddaughter, Mollie Hensley; siblings, Bill “Bud” Morefield, Maurice “Toots” Cody, Edna (Ronnie) Monday; son-in-law, Farren Hannah; special friends, Leon Wells & Charlie Queen; and caregivers, Brenda Hazelwood & Sissy Hoffmaster.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nurses that were his special angels… Amy Allen, Paige Harman, Lisa Vest, Jazmine Morgan, Paulette Buckner, and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.
Preacher Billy Williams will officiate the funeral service, which was held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial took place at 11 a.m. Friday, August 27, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family & friends may also offer condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
