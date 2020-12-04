Katherine Carmichael, age 92 of Newport, departed this life on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
Katherine was the proud mother of fourteen children.
She worked many jobs before retiring.
She enjoyed cooking, canning, and preserving greens, corn, tomatoes, etc.
She also enjoyed traveling and supporting her family in sports.
She was a dedicated member of Truelight Fire Baptist Holiness Church of God of the Americas. Before COVID-19, she seldom missed a service.
She was a living testimony and always shared the good news of Christ to all.
She was preceded in death by first husband, Herbert Haney and second, William “Footsie” Carmichael; parents, Arlie and Polly Ownsby; children, Jimmy Wayne Haney, Evalon Carmichael; sisters, Emma Jean Haney, Ada B. Robinson, and Millie Howard; brothers, Stanley Ownsby & David Woods; aunts, Rosie & Sarah Woods, Matilda Hatcher, and Alice Thomas-Stewart.
She is survived by her children, Brenda Reed, Carolyn Goins, Arlie, Herbert, & Polly Haney, Addie (Gil) Thomas, Kenneth, Richard, William III (Valerie) Carmichael, Suzette Moore, Leslie (Joseph) Benjamin, and mary Jane Mills – all of Newport; one sister-in-law, Stella Ownsby; approximately 29 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; extended family that she loved and adored; her pastor, B.L. Chandler (John & Vickie), Gary Treece, Melanie Carr, patrica Dockery-Haney, Tracy Haney, Marketta Dockery; her neighbor, Jewel; and contractor, Tommy Hale.
The family will celebrate Ms. Carmichael’s life, not mourn.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Gum Springs Cemetery.
In recognition of the ongoing pandemic, social distancing and masks or face coverings are strongly encouraged.
