Lawrence Hartsell, age 88 of Newport, passed away Friday, January 22, 2021. He was a member of Mt. Zion Church Of God in White Pine, Tn.
He graduated from Cosby High School in 1952 and later joined the US Army in 1953. He was a veteran of the Korean War.
He retired from Wallace Hardware at the age of 80. Lawrence loved being outdoors, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and golf.
He was proceeded in death by his wife Frances “Ora” Bible Hartsell; parents Floyd and Viola Hartsell along with several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his children; daughters; Teresa Whipple, Vickie Frances both of Newport; four grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Lawrence will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family received friends Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Resthaven Chapel Mausoleum, funeral followed at 3 p.m.
Burial was held immediately after the funeral in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
