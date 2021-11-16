Jimmy Clarence Compton, age 83 of Sevierville, TN, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday November 14, 2021 surrounded by family and friends.
He was born in Dickerson County Virginia on October 27, 1938.
He worked for the US Treasury Department in Washington, DC.
When he retired he returned to the mountains that he loved so much from a young boy.
He was a giving person, anyone in need he would always try to help.
It was said by family and friends “He would give you the shirt off his back.”
He loved his hummingbirds, he loved to look at land and he loved hanging out with family and friends.
He loved our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
This life will never be the same without him.
Until we meet on that beautiful shore you will be forever loved and missed.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father Woodrow Compton and mother Hazel Dingus Compton and his brother Teddy Lewis Compton.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years Janice Brooks Compton, daughter Regina Dove (Danny), granddaughter Natalie Burke (Jason), grandson Danny Dove, great granddaughter Genesis Leonard, great grandson Zion Wood, brothers Robert Compton (Joanne) and Emdon Woodrow Compton, Jr., sisters Shirley Milgrim (George), and Darlene Teague (Michael), also special sisters in law Mary Annis Halloway and Janet Meril Might, and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday November 19, 2021 with funeral services following at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Danny Dove and Steve Johnson officiating.
Graveside Entombment will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday November 20, 2021 at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA.
Family and friends may sign online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.