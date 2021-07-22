Diane James, age 77 of Newport, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021 Jefferson Park in Dandridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis James; son, Danny James; brother, Joe Belles; and her parents, Charles & Dixie Belles; uncle, Ruble “Bud” Douglas; and aunt, Virginia Taylor.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather James; grandson, David (Robin) James; great-grandson, Hunter James; and great-great grandson, Eli James; aunts, Joyce Sisk & Jimmie Buckner; several nieces & nephews, and former daughter-in-law & special friend, Carla Coggins.
A funeral service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 26, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends from noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
Family & friends may sign condolences online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
