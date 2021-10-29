Mary Alice Yater Foy passed away peacefully on October 19, 2021.
Mary Alice was the youngest of the three children of Roy L. and Dorothy Hinchman Yater who preceded her in death, along with her sister Dorothy Ann Yater Kirkland and her beloved husband, John Douglas Foy.
Mary Alice and John were married October 3, 1971, in the church where Mary Alice grew up and was baptized, First United Methodist Church of Newport.
During their marriage of almost 48 years, John’s work took them from Newport to Texas (Dallas), Illinois (Naperville), and back to Tennessee (Newport), where their daughter Lauren grew and attended school.
Work later moved them to Middletown, Ohio, and they eventually were delighted to be able to return home to Newport after John’s retirement. Following John’s death, Mary Alice moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado, to live with their daughter Lauren, who has always been the greatest joy of both their lives.
In addition to their daughter Lauren, Mary Alice is survived by her sister, Jeanne Yater Birdwell, in-laws Bill, Rod, and Sheila Foy, nieces and nephews Karen Kirkland, Jill Wilson Holmes and Pat Holmes, Jack Wilson and Molly Wilson, and great-nephews Wesley Kirkland, Jesse Holmes, and Jeb Holmes. Mary Alice also has extended family members in Texas, Ohio, Indiana, and Tennessee and many special friends whom she loved dearly.
Family, friends, and church were the center of Mary Alice’s life.
She took great pride in creating a welcoming home for family and friends, and found joy in cooking, sewing, and crafting for others.
Creating snowmen and other beautiful items for the church bazaar was a special project of hers every year.
She was honored to volunteer with Kim Williams many weekends as they arranged flowers for the Sunday morning church services at First United Methodist Church, Newport.
A graveside service for Mary Alice was held on Thursday, October 27, at 1 p.m. at The Taylor Place Cemetery in Jamestown, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The Hope Project (c/o Jeanne Birdwell) and First United Methodist Church, Newport, Tennessee.