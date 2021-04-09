Carolyn Lee Beard Truesdale passed away at home in Knoxville, Tennessee, April 2, 2021.
Carolyn was a retiree of the Knox County Schools system where she employed for over thirty years; Life Member of National Education Association; devoted member and Deaconess of Mt. Zion Baptist Church; Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Society Incorporated (AKA), Alpha Pi Omega Chapter.
Preceded in death by parents, Robert Samuel Beard and Mabel Rice Beard.
Survived by sons, Samuel and David Truesdale; grandchildren, Harper and Skylar Truesdale and Elisha Brabson.
Carolyn will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Family received friends, 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021 at Jarnigan’s Chapel; funeral service, 6:30 p.m., Rev. Dr. Johnnie W.Skinner, officiated.
Interment, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Berry Highland South Cemetery.
Arrangements by Jarnigan & Son Mortuary.