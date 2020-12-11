Mrs. Jettie Geneva Freshour Norris, age 88, of Parrottsville, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
She was born and raised in the Parrottsville Community.
She graduated from Parrottsville High School and went to Knoxville to attend business college.
She then went to Washington D.C. and worked at the FBI.
Jettie married Jack Duane Norris and they came back to the Salem Community in 1961 to raise their family.
She helped on the farm and was a great caregiver to her husband after his car accident in 1970.
She retired from the Parrottsville Community Library where she had worked as librarian for 15 years.
Jettie loved reading, and our Mother & Grandmother had the best sense of humor and always had a positive outlook.
She loved the Lord and said that God had blessed her.
She brought joy to every one she met and she will be truly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Duane Norris, great-granddaughter Victoria Leigh Wilhoit, parents Orville and Mary Gregg Freshour and sister Debra Freshour Raines.
Jettie is survived by her two children Barry (Kathy) Norris and Lois Anne (Mike) Wilhoit, grandchildren Jeff (Christina) Walton, Jessica (Randall) Freeman, Jeremy (Brooke) Norris, Jacob Norris, Josh (Melissa) Wilhoit and Daniel Wilhoit.
She was blessed with 12 great-grandchildren.
Additional survivors include two sisters Betty Niethammer and Anne Lesperance and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for taking such good care of her.
Family and friends will meet at 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon, December 13, 2020 at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery for a 2 p.m. graveside service with Pastor Steve Blanchard officiating.
Jeff Winter, Randy Winter, Randall Freeman, Jacob Norris, Jeremy Norris, Josh Wilhoit and Daniel Wilhoit will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the service, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you please make donations to Parrottsville Community Library or to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice in memory of Jettie.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.