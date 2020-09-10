Leola Talley (nee Overholt), 93, of Elyria, died September 2, 2020 at Ames Family Hospice House, Westlake, Ohio.
She was born September 11, 1926 in Bybee, TN and has also lived in Cleveland, LaGrange, Wellington, and Morristown, TN.
She was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Lorain County Office on Aging.
Leola had a passion for making beautiful hand-quilted quilts; many are in the homes of her children and grandchildren.
Creativity was her talent including embroidery, crocheting, and as a seamstress.
She enjoyed canning produce from her garden into her 80’s, which was given to family and friends.
Leola is survived by a daughter, Linda Sedlak (James) Schneider of North Ridgeville; sons, James (Jeanette) Talley of Sullivan and Ronald (Nancy) Talley of Brunswick; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Orson W. Talley in 2001; daughter, Lenora Diane Talley in 1952; parents, William Leroy and Dillie (nee Calfee) Overholt; and 7 siblings.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11 am in St. Paul Cemetery, Morristown, TN.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.