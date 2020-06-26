Evelyn Wilds Maloy, 78, of Newport, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at UT Medical Center, Knoxville following a brief illness.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Richard Maloy, her mother and father,Callie Sage Ragle and Albert Ragle, and her sister Lois Leach.
She is survived by three loving sons: Johnny Paul Wilds and wife Maggie, Lester Thomas Wilds, and Rodney J. Wilds and wife Jennifer; three grandsons: J.P. Wilds, A. J. Wilds, and Carson Wilds, one granddaughter Maddie Wilds; and four sisters: Willie Stiles, Mable Davis, Reba Murrell, and Alma Byington.
Evelyn was born in Church Hill, Tennessee and graduated from Church Hill High School, where she made many lifelong friends.
She lived and worked as a mortgage banker in Nashville,, worked in Morristown and lived in Newport for many years.
Evelyn was a friend, mentor, and inspiration to many people.
She loved golfing, traveling with her friends and her sisters and especially loved playing dominoes with her very competitive “Mexican Train Dominoers.”
Her faith was evident by her love for others and for her church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church of Newport.
The family will receive friends from 12:00-3:00 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum, 2642 E. Hwy 25/70 Dandridge, TN. 37725.
Burial will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Arrangements by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations.