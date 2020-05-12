Robert Christopher Webb, age 50, of Newport, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother Nancy Crumbley and grandparents James and Mildred Beason.
He is survived by his wife Karyln Webb of Newport, sons Samuel Webb, Joshua Webb, and James Webb, all of Newport, father Ronnie Crumbley (Wanda Messer) of Newport, grandson Jiraiya Webb of Newport, grandmother Katherine Dennis Phillips of Newport, sisters Becky (Doug) Massey and Angelina Messer, all of Newport, sister-at-heart Angie Haney of Sevierville, niece and nephew Layla Vayo and Wesley Robertson, father-in-law and mother-in-law Michael and MaryEsther Jenson of Tampa, Florida, and other family members and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
