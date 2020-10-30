ImaJean Hayworth Haney born August 29, 1931 to the late Winford and Fronia Ann Miller Hayworth at Gum Springs in Newport, Tennessee. Wife of Eugene Austin Haney.
She attended Tanner Elementary/High School, graduated and attended Morristown College becoming a loved beautician where as she done hair for many years.
She worked at Valentine Shults Hospital for years and also worked at Stokely Van Camp as a nurse and retired as nurse at Regency Nursing Home all of Cocke County Tennessee.
She also worked for the Fred Myers families for several years.
For years she held the treasury position of the Tennessee Picnic as a member for years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Austin Haney, parents Fronia Ann and John Winford Hayworth, brothers John Ed and Dave Ed Hayworth, 2 aunts, 4 uncles and cousins , 5 sisters in law, and 7 brothers in law.
She is survived by children Marsha (Butch) , Gina Denise (Haney) Barnett of Knoxville, TN, Danny Haney, Marty Piche Haney all of Newport, stepchild Larry Stewart , 12 grandchildren , 14 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday November 3, 2020 in Gum Springs Cemetery.
A walk through visitation will be on Tuesday November 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Manes funeral Home.
Family and friends may sign online at:www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.