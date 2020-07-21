Mrs. Kathy Ann Sams Willis, age 55, of White Pine, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020.
She was of the Baptist faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents O.V. Sams and Belle Jenkins Sams; sisters Doris Sams, Linda Costner West, Judy Hicks, and Mary Lil Norwood; and brothers Dewayne Sams and Randy Sams.
Survivors include her husband Ronald R. Willis; daughters Katie Rhea Willis and Ronni Ann Willis; grandchildren Jordan Willis, Jase Brown, Taylyn Simerly, Skyler Simerly and Kinley Simerly, all of White Pine; sisters Shirley Holt of Parrottsville and Wanda Phillips and Jayne Collins, both of Newport; brothers Jimmy Costner of Newport, Sammy Costner, Johnny Sams, Tommy Sams all of Parrottsville, Dale Sams, Chris Sams and David Sams, all of North Carolina. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews, and a very special friend, Dedra Morrow of Parrottsville.
The family will host a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Cremations arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.