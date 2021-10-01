Karen Sue Hembree, age 67 of Bybee, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother Mary Lou Brown, grandmother Bibert Kyker, and brother Ronnie Jones.
She is survived by her husband Claude Hembree of Bybee, dear friends and relatives Dale Holt, Faith Holt, Carolyn Holt, and Martha, brothers-in-law Jim Hembree of Newport and Atlas (Cara) Hembree of Parrottsville, and nephew Heath Hembree of Newport, and niece Lora (Nathan) Stepp of Bybee.
Graveside Service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Ned Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow.
Family and friends may drop by and sign the guest register from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.