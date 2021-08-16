Victoria Jessie, age 68 of Newport, TN, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Betty Jo Jessie; and granddaughter, Ava Hall.
Victoria had an infectious smile and was always ready to lift the spirits of those around her.
She loved her family with everything in her, but loved the Lord more than anything, and was very proud of her faith.
She enjoyed being outdoors and hiking was one of her favorite pastimes.
She is survived by and will be deeply missed by her children, Bobby Maddron, Mike (Dee) Maddron, Lori Maddron, and Brittany Hall; grandchildren, Brent (Katie) Maddron, Presley Maddron, Lyndee Maddron, Alyssa (Rachel) Maddron, Bryson Conard, Braydon, Covan, and Cayson Hall; great-grandchildren, Anslee and
Acelynn Maddron; brother, Gary Jessie, sisters, Kae (Larry) Huffaker, R. Jessie (Frankie) Tanner, and Kim Foody; very special lifelong best friend, Kathy Williams.
She is also survived by her co-workers at Food City whom she loved dearly and was more like family to her.
Family received friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 in the chapel of Bordwine Funeral Home, Etowah, TN.
Family also received friends from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 15 at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, TN.
Graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 16 in Union Cemetery, Newport, TN where Pastor Ben Watts officiated.
Bobby Maddron, Mike Maddron, Brent Maddron, Braydon Hall, Covan Hall and Ethan Bledsoe served as pallbearers.