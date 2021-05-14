Jack Mayfield, Jr., age 56 of Newport, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack, Sr. and Ruby Mayfield, brother, Daniel Mayfield.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Mayfield of Newport, sister, Wilma (Calvin P.J.) Van Stratum of Newport, nephews, Joey, Jacob and Blake Van Stratum, Timmy Henderson, special friend Sissy.
The family would like to say a special “Thank You” to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
Per his request he was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.