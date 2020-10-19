Earl Kenneth Edmonds, age 81, of Newport, passed away Sunday afternoon at Newport Medical Center following a short illness.
He was born at the family home on the John Harrison farm on Cosby on February 20, 1939, youngest of nine children of Joseph McKinley and Ella (Pruitt) Edmonds.
He spent most of his childhood and early years in the Cosby community where he graduated from Cosby High School in 1959.
Drafted into the United States Army on Dec. 7, 1961, he served with honor as a medic with the 2nd Medical BN, 2nd Infantry Division, until his discharge on Dec. 6, 1963, at Ft. Benning, Georgia.
During his service, he was sent to Oxford, Mississippi with other federal troops during the race riots surrounding the admission of James Meredith to the University of Mississippi in 1962.
He returned home following his military service and began a 40-year career with American Enka, BASF, Lenzing, as a pipefitter.
In July of 1964, he married Ila Ruth Carrell and this past summer the couple celebrated 56 years of marriage.
A longtime member of English Creek Baptist Church, he served as a deacon.
He was a past member of the Cosby Ruritan Club.
For many years, he was an avid sportsman, enjoying and excelling in hunting, fishing, and trapping.
He also derived much joy in antiquing, birdwatching, growing daylilies, and gardening.
Many friends and neighbors benefited from his generosity with his abundant produce.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses: Lucille (Jim) Williams, Virginia (David) Proffitt, Joe (Grace) Edmonds, Jr., Aileen (Y.J.) Jenkins, Hugh Edmonds, John Edmonds, Paul (Earlene) Edmonds, his sister-in-law Phyllis Edmonds, his father-in-law Clifford Carrell, two nieces Glenda Williams and Jean (Edmonds) Blask, and one nephew Clark Williams.
Along with his wife, he is survived by two sons and their wives, Chris (Christy) Edmonds of Newport and Jeff (Rachel) Edmonds of Knoxville, two beloved grandchildren Emily Edmonds of Newport and Joseph Edmonds of Knoxville, mother-in-law Mildred Carrell of Newport, brother Bob Edmonds of Powell, TN, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Interment in Union Cemetery will be private.
Memorial gifts may be sent to English Creek Baptist Church, 2161 Bogard Road, Newport, TN 37821.
