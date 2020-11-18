Lester Shults of Sevierville, TN, age 72, joined his loved ones in Heaven on November 14, 2020.
He was of the Baptist faith.
A veteran of the Vietnam era and 24 years in the Tennessee Army National Guard, he was most proud of his time spent in service.
He was a mechanic his whole life, enjoyed building engines and working on Jeeps for over 40 years.
He had numerous friends through his love of Jeeps, especially the CJ models. He thoroughly enjoyed all things jeep--four wheeling, mud racing, tractor pulls and road trips.
He loved nothing better than to share his knowledge of Jeeps, including how to repair and make modifications, with the younger people and spent many afternoons and evenings with a garage full of people working on vehicles.
For many years, his spare time was spent on the Tellico River, with his family, to pursue his other passion of fly fishing, along with camping and playing on the off-road trails.
He would tie his own flies, made his wife a fly rod and whatever project he thought of doing, he would accomplish it.
He was talented in so many ways but never sought recognition for his accomplishments.
He had a heart for people, was always an encourager and a practical joker at times.
He was always willing to help others and often donated his time and abilities whether it was car repairs or fund raisers for those in need.
Lester was preceded in death by his parents Eulas J. Shults and Beulah Ramsey Shults, sisters LeVonda Shults, Brenda Kay Shults (both in infancy) Roma Kerns and Ona Jane Naillion, brothers Jack, Eulas Dean, and Timothy Shults (all in infancy), grandparents Claudius Shults, Rillie Lee Valentine Shults, William (Alex) Ramsey and Zola Williamson Ramsey.
Lester is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Claudia, daughters LeVonda Holliday (Gary), Jennifer Knapp (Don) and Kathryn Cate, son Dallas Wayne Shults, grandchildren Garrison Holliday, Karson Holliday and Elizabeth Knapp, sisters Judy McGaha (Shannon), Patsy McClain and Rillie Lee Dockery (Eddie), sister-in-law Nancy Harpell, numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 104, P.O. Box 4242, Sevierville, TN 37864 for their efforts in assisting local veterans in need.
Although there will not be a receiving line, family and friends may pay their respects on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Funeral service and eulogy will follow at 1 p.m. officiated by Rev. Dallas Shults. Please respect social distancing and wear a face covering upon entering the building.
A private burial will be at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery with American Legion Post 104 providing military honors.
Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com