Mrs. Iva Lee Hall Rathbone, age 79, of Hartford, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Mrs. Rathbone was a long time writer for the Newport Plain Talk and a member of The New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years Charles Love Rathbone; son Justin Rathbone; parents Mac Hall and Hester Ball Hall; brothers Butch Hall, Eddie Hall, Joe Hall and Zeb Hall.
Survivors include her children Wiley Rathbone (Carla) both of Cosby, Melaine Phillips of Hartford, Charla Rathbone of Newport; daughter-in-law Cathy Rathbone of Black Mountain, North Carolina; son-in-law Rick Phillips of Niceville, Florida; grandchildren Lee Jones and Teddy Rathbone both of Black Mountain, North Carolina, Charles Phillips of Pensacola, Florida, Cory Phillips (Sidonie) and Chelsey Rathbone ( K.C). all of Cosby, Molly Rathbone of Mobile, Alabama, and Emily Bugg of Newport; great grandchildren Maddison, Hunter, Skylar, Gracin and Carolina; sisters Aurine Green, Vivian “Dube” Barnes and Lillian “Tank” Cureton and little brother Robert Hall.
Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A viewing and receiving of friends will be held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.
Per Mrs. Rathbone’s request she will be cremated.
The family will host a memorial service at a later date and her cremains will then be placed to rest with her husband Charles in Rathbone-Frisbee Family Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy