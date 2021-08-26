On Friday, August 20,2021 David Michael Williamson, of Dandridge, Tennessee passed away from this life to Heaven at the age of 53 after a short, unexpected illness.
David adored his wife, son, and grandchildren.
They were the light of his life, and he immensely enjoyed spending time with them.
He loved muscle cars and riding his motorcycles.
Raised in Newport, Tennessee, he was employed at Phoenix Closures.
David was proceeded in death by his mother, Ruby.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Brenda; his son Jacob (Moriah); his beloved grandchildren Aiden, Daisy, Silas and Isaiah; father Johnny Williamson; brother Larry (Becky); sister Brenda(Cecil) Holt; mother-in-law Brenda Cagle; sister-in-law Chesney(Mirena) Hall; and several nieces cousins, nieces, and nephews.
In light of the persistent spread of Covid-19, there will be no service.
The family received friends at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge on Friday, August 27 between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., an extended time to allow easier social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital in memory of David.