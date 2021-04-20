Dorothy Ann Gregg, age 74, of Newport, passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Turner Parker Gregg, son, Billy Gregg, parents Maxie and John Ledford, brothers, Robert “Bobby” Ledford and Alfred Ledford, and sister, Ellen Valentine.
She is survived by her sons, Terry (Tonya) Gregg and Buck (Lisa) Gregg of Newport, grandchildren, Lori Ann and her fiancé Aulden Fleming, Sean and Summer, niece Amy Starnes, nephew, J. L. Valentine, great-niece McKenzie Starnes, also other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Union Cemetery, with Rev. James Suggs officiating.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.