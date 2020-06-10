Chester L. “Chet” Bradley, age 59, of Newport, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.
He was a member of Northport Baptist Church and employed at the Newport Walmart.
Chet was a hard-working, kind, quiet man with a big heart. He loved the Lord, was a friend to all, and made the world a better place.
Chet and his wife, Janene were blessed to have been married for almost 34 years; he was her forever love.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Ruth “Boot” Bradley, Sr. , infant sister, Linda Bradley, grandparents, Ernest and Mary Fain and Beecher and Esther Bradley, aunt, Pat Phillips, uncles, Bill Fain and Dale Phillips, cousins, Pal and Lee Phillips, and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Hilde Gunter.
He is survived by his wife, Janene, brothers, Glen (Gail) Bradley, Jr. of Newport, Bert (Jena) Bradley of Sevierville, brothers-in-law, Thomas Gunter of Newport and Ricky (Judy) Williamson of Newport, sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Dennis) Fanning of New York, nieces, Lisa (Todd) Gable of Knoxville, Lori (Wayne) Green of Newport, and Kate Bradley of Sevierville, great nephews, Caleb and Landon Green of Newport, and Conner Gable of Knoxville, aunt, Nora Fain of Newport, cousins, Ray (Gloria) Fain of Newport, and Terry Fain of Newport, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. in Union Cemetery with Rev. John Hill officiating. Those who wish to pay their respects, in person, may do so Thursday, at Brown Funeral Home, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Cancer Society or St. Jude’s.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Chet Bradley family.
