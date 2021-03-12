Tylier Styles, age 25 of Newport, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021.
He lived life to the fullest and was always smiling.
He loved all his friends and family, and most importantly, the light of his life, his two sons.
He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Styles and grandparents Danny Ray Styles, Debbie Styles, and Jimmy France.
He is survived by his mother Brandi France of Morristown, sons Tylier Jr and Liam Styles, sister Adrianna Gentry of Morristown, grandparents Christina and Tony Meza of White Pine, uncles Roger and Keith France both of Newport, aunt Amber France of Newport, cousins Keyera, Tabian, Lakkin, Kaylen, Rhilei, Kinley, and Jake, special friends Kane Williford and Shannon Costner, several extended family members, and too many friends to mention.
Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. J. Hurley officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral service.
Per CDC recommendations please practice safe social distancing and face masks are highly recommended.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.