Maureen Norma Roach, age 58, of Dandridge, passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021.
Preceded in death by father, Lonnie Roach; grandparents, John Ray and Nora Dunn, Richard and Minnie Roach; brother, Leslie Roach; special nieces, Patricia Helton, and Kimberly Maples.
Survived by mother, Lois Roach; brother, Larry Roach; sisters, Marlene Maples, Madelene (Mickey) Helton; nephew, Ricky (Jenna) Helton; great nephew, Levi Helton; companion, Aaron Burns; special friend, Sheila Fine; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Allison, Candice, and all the employees at Avalon Hospice for their loving care of Maureen.
Family will receive friends Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Chapel, with a service to follow at 2 p.m., Pastor Brandon Cate officiating.
Family and friends will then meet at Carter cemetery in Morristown for burial following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resthaven Funeral Home for Maureen’s arrangements.