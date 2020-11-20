Roger Dale Turner, age 74, of Del Rio, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
He was a member of Sand Hill Church of God in Jesus Name and a veteran of the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Turner, parents, Joe and Gladys Turner, father and mother-in-law, Sterling and Edith Necessary, son, Shawn Necessary, sister, Mona Schaffner, sisters-in-law, Frieda White and Dorothy Necessary, brothers-in-law, Ricky, Sonny, and Paul Necessary.
He is survived by his children, Tim (Vickie) Turner and Tabi (Rick) Messer, grandchildren, Shane (Holly) Messer, Kayla (Gene) Warren, Eric (Mary) Turner, Brooke (Josh) Ramsey, and Cody Turner all of Del Rio, great grandchildren, Mylee, Branson, Kenzie, Maverick, Eric, Kenith, Erin, Caiden, Kolton, Brooklyn, Avery, Eli, and Payton, sisters, Sandy (Max) Phillips and Rita (John) Self both of Del Rio, and brothers-in-law, Freddy (Mary Ann) Necessary of Del Rio, Howardy White of Kentucky, and Roger Schaffner of Parrottvsville.
A graveside service was held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Sand Hill Cemetery where Rev. Marty Turner officiated.
Pallbears were, Shane Messer, Eric Turner, Cody Turner, Josh Ramsey, Gene Warren, Joe Self, Jordie Self, and Steve Hale.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Roger Turner.