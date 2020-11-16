Linda J. (Nana) Talley, age 72, of Newport, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Linda worked in the cafeteria at Northwest Elementary School and Hardee’s for many years.
She was known as a deeply religious woman who loved to sing and worship her Lord and Savior.
She loved her family and her goal in life was to ensure their happiness.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Talley, mother Betty Self, and father John Lewis Self.
She is survived by her sons: Rick (Alicia) Talley of Newport, Ray (Susie) Talley of Cosby, Jason Talley (Mitzi Fowler) of Bybee, sisters, Bettye (Norman) Cagle of Powell, Joyce Ann (Kenneth) Eidson, of Newport, grandchildren, Emma and Maddie Talley, Cory and Logan Talley, Cameron Talley, Megan Talley, great-grandchildren, Lakoda Rea and Kailyn Skie Talley, Lakelon Zade Talley all of Newport, special friends, Donald and Marcia Frazier of Newport, also several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Graveside services were held 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Harned’s Chapel Church Cemetery, where Jon Walton officiated.
Burial followed.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.