Ronald Eugene Phillips, age 63, of Newport, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy s. Phillips, parents, Rev. Robert and Dorothy Phillips, brothers, J.C. Phillips and Jesse Phillips, sisters, Carolyn Gunter and Ann Holt.
He was a veteran having served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his daughters, Samantha (Josh) Ward of Newport, April (Kenneth) Warfield of Bulls Gap, brothers, Roger Phillips, Bobby Phillips, and Danny (Sandy) Phillips, sisters, Evelyn Renner, Debbie Holt, Susan (Bobby) Ramsey and Chris (Mike) Tucker, grandson, Kaiden Ward, special niece, Melissa Shults, all of Newport, several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, September 26, 2021 with the funeral service following at 2 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel. Shane Holt, Steve Renner and Roger Phillis will be officiating.
Burial will follow in Swannsylvania Baptist Church Cemetery.
Practice safe social distancing and Mask are recommended.
