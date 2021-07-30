Leonard “Topper” Allen passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
He was a loving partner, father, and grandfather as well as a fierce and devoted friend. He was water department manager at Newport Utilities, having retired after over 40 years and served as one of the youngest water managers of a major utility in Tennessee history as well as the president and member of several leadership organizations.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Faye Allen, and his brother, Walter “Flipper” Richard Allen.
He is survived by his partner, Lillie Leffler; his loving children Haley (David) Slagle, Lucas (Tara) Allen, Jacob (Logan) Allen, Randall (Sallie) Leffler, and Katina (Dwayne) Suggs; his much loved grandchildren David and Forrest Slagle, Logan and Colton Allen, Arlo Allen, Mikaela and Madalyn Suggs; and his father, Jack Allen. He is also survived by a host of extended family and dear friends.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home with Pastor Dennis Caldwell officiating.
The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. prior to the service.
Family and friends may offer condolence online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Allen family.