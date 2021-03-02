Penny Strom, age 56, of Del Rio went to her eternal home on Saturday, February 27, 2021 after a brief illness.
She was the first born child of James and Grace Gentry Ball.
Preceded in death by her father James Ball and her brother Roy Ball.
Survived by her husband of 38 years Jeff Strom, her daughter Brandy Strom (special friend Jeremar) and her son Zack Strom.
Also survived by her mother Grace Gentry Ball. Brother David and wife Cindy Ball, sister Sheryl Ball, and brother Dennis and wife Brenda Ball. Special “Grandchildren” Dallas Jenkins and Destiny Jenkins. Nieces and nephews Josh, DJ, Felicia, Tate, Casey, Tanner, Franny, Daren, Dawn, Chasity, Hunter, and Robert. Also Great nieces and Nephews and special friends Tim and Melissa. She was a faithful member of Jones Chapel Church.
She was an employee of ConAgra Brands for over 30 years.
She will be greatly missed by all who loved her and knew her.
She was a person that you could always count on to do what she said and knew that being a faithful Christian was putting other’s need ahead of her own.
She loved freely and served others as she could.
She often would sacrifice her needs to give to others.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday, March 1, 2021 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel where Rev. Gerald Tarlton officiated.
Graveside service was held Tuesday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at Paint Rock Cemetery where Craig Roberts officiated.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.