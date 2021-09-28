Christine C. Poe, age 83, of Newport, passed away, Saturday, September 25, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Everett Harold Shoemaker and Gary Lynn Shoemaker, daughter, Beverly Reese.
She is survived by her son, Ronald W. Shoemaker of Dandridge, Ricky Lee Shoemaker and Christopher J. Smith of Newport, brother, Jerry Click of Morristown, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other family and friends.
Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021 in Open Door (Phillips) Cemetery.
