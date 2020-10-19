Jimmy H. Gregg, 86, passed away in his home on October 16, 2020.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, William and Anna Mae Tate Gregg brother, Curtis Gregg; sisters, Viola Gregg, Marie Johnson, Vida Lee Masoner and Gladys Smith; beloved wife, Valda Gregg; and son Bryan Lee Gregg.
He is survived by son, Keith (Debbie) Gregg of Newport; daughter, Beth (Terry) Fancher of Newport; grandchildren Lee Gregg, Megan (Brian) Edkin of Boston, MA, Adrienne (Ricky) Dennis of Newport and Malerie Fancher of Newport; and great-grandchild Ellie James Edkin.
Jimmy served in the U.S. Military and had many fans as a race car driver at the Tennessee Carolina Speedway.
Jimmy had a long and distinguished career as an officer and detective with the Newport Police Department and was a lifetime member of the Newport Rescue Squad.
His real joy was dedicating his life to his wife of 63 years, Valda, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
Graveside funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday October 21, 2020 in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends signed the register from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at the funeral home.
Friends can also sign the register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.