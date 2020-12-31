David Crum, age 60, of Newport, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.
He was a deputy sheriff for 39 years; he wasn’t retired…he was a professional grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Zelma Williamson Crum, brothers, Jerry Crum, Isaac Franklin, Jr. (Georgia) Crum and father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Joyce Ann Williams.
He is survived by his wife, Julianne Crum, daughter, Shysti Crum, grandchildren, Jayden Black, Julianna Bryant, and JosyBeth Crum, brother, James Eddie (Phyllis) Crum of Newport, sisters, Janella (Casey) Whaley of Sevierville, brother and sister-in-law, Ralph Burnett (Christy) Williams, sister and brother-in-law, Marie (Bobby Lee) Webb, sister-in-law Judy Crum, honorary brothers, Jimmy Worex and Jimmy Townsend, special friends, C.J. Ball and Derrick Woods, several nieces, great nieces, nephews, and great nephews
The family will receive friends Sunday, January 3, 2020 at Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Jackie Swanger and Rev. Pete Higgs officiating.
Burial will take place following funeral service in the Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Officer David Crum.