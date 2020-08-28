Maryland Ogle, age 71, of Cosby, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Estellena Ogle, brothers, Alfred and Jerry Ogle, and nephew Mickey Ray Ogle.
She is survived by her brothers, Joe Ogle of Cosby, Mike (Karen) Ogle of Hartford, Johnny (Louise) Ogle of Sevierville, sisters, Carolyn (Ronald) Laws of Newport, Kathy (Mike) Vick of Parrottsville, several nieces, nephews whom she loved dearly, also other family and friends.
Graveside services were held 1 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020 in Ogle Hill Cemetery, where Rev. Gary Henderson officiating.
Burial followed in Ogle Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.