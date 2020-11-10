Ronnie Dale Waddell, Jr., age 42, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Dale Waddell, Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Kathy Raleigh, stepfather, Benjamin Raleigh of Newport, sisters, Amanda Waddell of Newport, Rhonda (Randy) Reed of Murfreesboro, step-sisters, Benita Hipshire and Alana Crum of Newport, stepbrother, Benjamin Raleigh, Jr, of New Market, nephews, Kylar and Chase Hudson of Newport, Bryson and Briston Reed of Murfreesboro, nieces, Taylor Crum, Macie Crum and Charlie Crum all of Newport.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where James Tullock officiated.
Burial was held 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in Faubian Cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
