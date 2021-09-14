Stella Mae Ball Hensley, age 99, of Newport, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Osborne Elsmer Ball and Lacy Hensley, son, Raymond Kenneth Ball, sisters, Elizabeth Laws and Lola Black.
She is survived by her sons, Alfred (Cindy) Ball, Willis (Sharon) Ball, Lester (Janice) Ball, daughters, Portia Juanita Henry, Irene Brady, sisters, Evelyn Stuart, Francis (Don) Cashen, a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, also several nieces, nephews, other family, a host of friends including her church family.
Special thank you to Lyrissa Estes, her caregiver.
The family received friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 and funeral services followed at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Tim McCall and Sam Walls officiated.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 15, 2021 in Stokely Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery.
