Mr. Charles K. ‘Charlie’ ‘Bud’ Samples

Mr. Charles Kenneth Samples, age 81, of Newport, passed away, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home with his wife and daughter by his side.
He was a member of Pearlis Time Ministries Church of God and was a auto mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mac Donald and Lucy Samples; step sons Lynn Sprouse and Ronnie Sprouse; brother James “Whistle” Samples; sister-in-law Jetta Jean Samples; son-in-law Tim Parker; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Mary and Roy Trentham.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-two years Betty Samples; daughter Sandra Parker; granddaughter Tish (Jeremy) Joyce; step-son Dale (Sheila) Sprouse; brother Bobby Samples; brother-in-law Mack (Sharon) Hayes; sister-in-law Paula (Bill) Todd ; nephews Bobby Wayne (Lisa) Samples and Brian Samples.
Additional survivors include several grandchildren including Shawn and Chris Sprouse and Tiffany and Randall Sprouse; thirteen great grandchildren and special friends Larry Jenkins, Sherri Overstreet, Mark Steward, Starlette Combs, Janna Rae Combs, Mark Pratt, Sharon Ball, David (Donna) Dillenger and Rick Purkey, Pat Moss and Lori Black.
The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Home Health and Smoky Mountain Home Health.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel with Preacher Larry Jenkins officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at Costner-Maloy prior to the service.
In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.