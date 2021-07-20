Bobby J. Reneau, age 69, of Newport, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Mack and Tiny Mae Reneau, and son Richard Reneau.
He is survived by his brothers, Alvin (Wilma) Reneau of Dandridge, Charles (Christy) Reneau of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Mack Reneau of Inman, SC, grandson, Austin of Woodruff, SC, also other family and friends.
The family received friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, and funeral services followed at 6 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, where Rev. Jordon Fox and Pastor Stacey Morgan officiated.
