Kathy Ball, age 65, of Newport passed away June 6, 2021 in Morristown surrounded by her family after a long and hard fought battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life-Brady Ball whom she missed dearly, her parents Hugh L and Shirley Allen, her brother -Jeff Allen and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Arlis and Joneta Ball, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her daughter Michelle and her husband Robert Price. Grandsons- who were the joy of her life-Aaron Price and Avery Price. Sisters- Amy Macdonald (Joe Riley) and Kristi (Rick) Hansel.
Brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law: Billy Ball, Jack (Joann) Ball, Larue (Sharon) Ball, Janelle (Kenny) Trentham, Virgie Inez Wallin, W.L (Judy) Ball, Rady (Johnny) Raines, Robert Lee Ball, Sherman Ball, Dwain (Jane) Ball, and Carolyn Ball. Several aunts & uncles and many nieces and nephews (whom she loved dearly), several cousins and other family and friends. Special friends-Melvin and Irene Cotheran.
Special thanks to the entire staff and volunteers of Serenity House, UT Hospice, Dr Patel and staff of Tennessee Cancer Specialists in Greeneville, Melissia Ball, Anita Fraley, Jane Ball, Gail Price, Melvin and Irene Cotheran and many others all of whom we could never mention.
She was loved by so many people and anyone who knew her knew that she had a heart of gold. She was very appreciative of all of the prayers sent up on her behalf through the years.
She was such a strong person and a blessing to anyone who knew her.
She will be forever missed and we will be eternally grateful for having her in our lives.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday June 9, 2021 in the Ball Family Cemetery.
