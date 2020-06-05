Ruby Shults, age 72 of Cosby, passed away Friday, June 5 2020.
She was a faithful member of Allen’s Missionary Baptist Church .
She was preceded in death by her parents Ken and Susie Grooms; brothers Dewey and Jessie; and sisters Geraldine and Juanita.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years Herbert Shults; daughter Della Sue Johnson (Gary); sons Henry Shults (Missy), Cody Johnson, Alex (Abby) Johnson, Darien (Jessica) Johnson, and Kaden Johnson; brothers Donald Grooms (Phyllis), Avery Grooms (Brenda), and Floyd Grooms (Melissa); sister Estele Price; grandchildren Kyzer Mylie Rose, Lanie Johnson, Kassie Shults, Harper Johnson, and Iva and Ivory; and nieces Josephine Williams and Kathy Cutshaw.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Allen’s Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Doug Messer and Rev. Leon Large officiating.
Burial will follow in Allen’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
